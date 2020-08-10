John A. Edelmayer
Pennsauken - On August 6, 2020, age 80, of Pennsauken, NJ. He is survived by his brother James (Joan) Edelmayer; nieces and nephews Betty Jean Vickery, Joseph and John Ferriola, Nancy Ruggles, Jan Carr, Jill Conley and James Edelmayer. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews. John was a retired insurance agent with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and a US Army Vietnam War veteran. He was also the founder of St. Peter's Over 21 Singles Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11:00 M in St. Peter Church Merchantville, NJ. Int. Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.