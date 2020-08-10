1/
John A. Edelmayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Edelmayer

Pennsauken - On August 6, 2020, age 80, of Pennsauken, NJ. He is survived by his brother James (Joan) Edelmayer; nieces and nephews Betty Jean Vickery, Joseph and John Ferriola, Nancy Ruggles, Jan Carr, Jill Conley and James Edelmayer. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews. John was a retired insurance agent with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and a US Army Vietnam War veteran. He was also the founder of St. Peter's Over 21 Singles Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11:00 M in St. Peter Church Merchantville, NJ. Int. Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved