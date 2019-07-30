Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
John A. (Jack) Gross Jr.

John A. (Jack) Gross Jr. Obituary
John (Jack) A. Gross, Jr.

Pennsauken - John (Jack) A Gross, Jr. passed away peacefully July 28, 2019 at the age of 84. John was born in Riverside NJ and was a long time resident of Pennsauken, NJ. He was a long time Member and Retiree of IBEW Local #(439) 351.

Devoted husband of Eleanor (nee Schlindwein) for 61 years. Father of Linda (James) Markley, Mary Alice Gross, Gregory (Antoinette) Gross, Nancy (William) Antczak, and Diane (Mark) Skinner.

Grandpop of Lauren Markley, Daniel Markley, Paige (Scott) Novak, Jacquelyn Gross, and Drew Skinner. Also survived by his sister Katherine Segrest and brother Peter (Katherine) Gross. He is predeceased by his sister Sr Mary Sharon Gross, RSM.

Funeral service Thurs. 3 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St, Moorestown, NJ.

Viewing 1- 3 pm at the funeral home Private burial Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr, Marlton, NJ

08053 or Lutheran Crossing https:/lsmnj15749.thankyou4caring.org

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemooresotwn.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 30, 2019
