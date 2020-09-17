John A. Januszewski
Bellmawr - John A. Januszewski, on September 15, 2020, of Bellmawr; formerly of Woodlynne. Age 83. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Jones). Devoted father of Eileen Nelson (Bill), John Januszewski, and Wayne Januszewski (Barbara). Loving grandfather of Shaelyn, Brooke, and Brandon Nelson and Stacy Lemming and great grandfather of Noah. Brother of Gerri. John loved playing football is his youth and always enjoyed watching football. He proudly served with the US Navy National Guard. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.