John A. Tanda, Sr.
Blackwood - John A. Tanda, Sr., on March 28, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 62. Beloved husband of Debbie (Nee Skelly). Devoted father of John A. Tanda, Jr. (Danielle) and Jamie Tanda (Melissa). Loving Pop Pop of Toni and Mia. Dear brother of Joan Tanda Capone (Mike) and Joe Tanda. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends. There will be a viewing from 11am to 1pm Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 29, 2019