Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
John Tanda
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tanda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Tanda Sr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John A. Tanda Sr. Obituary
John A. Tanda, Sr.

Blackwood - John A. Tanda, Sr., on March 28, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 62. Beloved husband of Debbie (Nee Skelly). Devoted father of John A. Tanda, Jr. (Danielle) and Jamie Tanda (Melissa). Loving Pop Pop of Toni and Mia. Dear brother of Joan Tanda Capone (Mike) and Joe Tanda. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends. There will be a viewing from 11am to 1pm Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now