John Aragona
John Aragona

Washington Twp. - on April 13, 2020. Age 62. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite Aragona. Dear brother of Angela Aragona and Jennifer Aragona. Cherished uncle of Angela and Jeffrey. Loving son of the late Alfred and Lena Aragona. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday October 3, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:15 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. At 10:15 am there will be a life remembrance before going to SS Peter & Paul RC Church in Washington Twp. for a Memorial Mass at 11:00 am. John will then be entombed with his parents at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
