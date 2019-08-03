|
|
John B. Dixey, Jr.
Of Marlton, NJ - Passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband for 57 years of Ann (nee Varvolis). Loving father of Susan Curry (Kevin), John Dixey (Sheila) and Mark Dixey (Eileen). Devoted grandfather of Thomas Senia (Katie), Michelle Senia, Bradley, Kristin, Erin, Heather, Johnny, Patrick and Kara Dixey. Dear brother of the late George Dixey (Pat). Mr. Dixey was a World War II Navy Veteran. He worked for the IRS for 27 years, retiring as an International Agent. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 10-11am Wednesday and to the Funeral Mass 11am Wednesday, August 7, all at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 3, 2019