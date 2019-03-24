Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
43 W Maple Ave
Merchantville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Murray


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John B. Murray Obituary
John B. Murray

East Boothbay, ME - John B. Murray (Jack), 92, of East Boothbay, ME, passed away on March 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Camden, NJ and resided in Pennsauken, NJ for many years, before moving to East Boothbay. Jack was a former parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Merchantville, NJ. He honorably served in the US Navy during World War II. After the war, he worked as a watch maker in Westmont, NJ. He received an Associate's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Temple University, and worked at RCA in Camden for the next 12 years. He retired from Consarc Corp. in Rancocas, NJ at the age of 62, where he was head of design in their VIM steel melting furnace line. Jack loved sailing, being on the water, and watching golf. He was a great fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.

He is predeceased by his son John. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary; sons Steven (Margaret), Richard (Mary), David, and James (Nancy); daughter in-law Kim; grandchildren Ian, Shawn, Patrick, Emily, Brian, Megan, and Hannah; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, and on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10 am, at St. Peter's Church, 43 W Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 300 W White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to the Boothbay Region Food Pantry, 125 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Inglesby & Son Inc.
Download Now