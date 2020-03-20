Resources
John B. (Jack) Schroeder Jr.

John B. (Jack) Schroeder Jr. Obituary
John B. (Jack) Schroeder, Jr.

Cherry Hill - March 15, 2020. Age 76 Of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband to Dorothy (nee Duford). Devoted father to John David and his wife Keri and to Jennifer. Adoring grandfather of Lauren, Collin, and Braden.

Although his work-life ended too soon due to illness, he maintained an interest in working with computers. He loved music and played piano and trombone. He was also a talented stained glass artist.

In a gesture of generosity, John donated his body to the Anatomy Gift Registry to be used for medical research. His memorial service is delayed due to current restrictions on gatherings. It will be held at a later time as conditions permit.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
