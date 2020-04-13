|
|
John "Jack" Bernsee
Haddonfield - John "Jack" Benrsee of Collingswood, NJ formerly of Haddonfield, NJ, passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Anna Bernsee as well as his brothers Charles Jr. and Richard Bernsee. He is survived by five children, and ten grandchildren.
He was an avid reader, and a lifelong learner. He will be greatly missed for his wry sense of humor. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the University of Wyoming, and a second Master of Science from Temple University. He was awarded an Atomic Energy Commission of Radiological Physics Fellowship for the Brookhaven National Laboratories, and he was an early contributor to the Yankee Rowe Nuclear Power Station. He was employed as a Health Physicist and Industrial Hygienist for many years.
Graveside services will be held at privately at the Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 N Rt. 130 Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations may be made in his memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the , National Center 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas TX 75231. The Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be made to www. duboisfuneral home.net
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020