John Booth Jr. Obituary
John Booth Jr.

Wildwood - Booth Jr., John W- 65, of Wildwood, NJ and Sebastian, FL on May 12, 2020 died peacefully at home.

John is predeceased by his loving parents John and Jane Booth(Matlack).

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Kathleen (Glassford), his daughters Kathleen and Colleen Booth, and his only granddaughter Charlotte Jane Booth. He is also survived by his 3 sisters Jane Heil, Joan Seeler, and Janet Bernard (Bernie), many brother-in laws, sisters-in-laws, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

John was a long time member of the Elks and Moose lodges. John was a long term employee of Sunoco Oil Refinery in Philadelphia prior to retirement. Services are private. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -