|
|
John "Jay" Brennan, Jr.
Atco - John "Jay" T. Brennan, Jr. age 69yrs of Atco, NJ passed away on March 18, 2019.
Jay is survived by his wife Nanci (nee Craig), his children, Shannon (Steve) Peterson, Sean Brennan (Lacey) and Kevin Brennan (Diana) all of Atco, NJ. Grandfather of Marley, Sydney, Grady, Bailey, Brennan, Kevin and Hunter. Jay is also survived by his brother, Michael Brennan of Moorestown. Jay was a retired member of Local #845 United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Phila, PA. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, spending time in "OBX", the "Florida Keys", Nascar, expressing his political views and most importantly he was devoted and loved his family. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:30am at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am. Cremation was held privately under the director of the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, Atco, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019