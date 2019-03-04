Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
John Brough Gardiner, Jr.

Haddon Township - On March 1, 2019, of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 84 years. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Gail (nee Hoffman). Dear father of Susan (Stacy) Lagakos, Laurie (Mark) Bianchini, Thomas (Deborah) Gardiner and the late John M. Gardiner. Loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

John worked in finance for 37 years (1956-1993) at RCA and continued through all the company transitions to Martin Marietta. He coached and managed baseball teams for 52 years. John started in 1964 coaching little league in Haddon Township and managed the Hardenburg-Pete's Tri-County Semipro baseball team until 2015.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment private.

Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 4, 2019
