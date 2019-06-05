|
|
John C. Drew, Jr.
Haddonfield, NJ - On June 1, 2019; Age 79; Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Lilley); Devoted father of Bud (Sharon Keefe) Bufala of Haddon Twp. and Sharon (Larry) Gregorio of Haddonfield. Loving Grandfather of Johnny, Kevin and Lily Gregorio.
John was a longtime Haddonfield resident, member of Tavistock County Club and 65 Club. He was a Class of '57 grad from Collingswood HS, was very involved with Alumni Reunions. He proudly served his country in the Military Police Force while stationed in Vietnam. John spent most of his career working in parts distribution for Xerox Corp in Cherry Hill. He was a member of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church and later joined the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield. John was an avid sports fan, devoted to HMHS wrestling. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially while on family vacations.
John's family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 11th, 11-11:45 AM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Service will follow at noon. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John can be made to either the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 204 Wayne Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019