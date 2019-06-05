Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Drew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Drew Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John C. Drew Jr. Obituary
John C. Drew, Jr.

Haddonfield, NJ - On June 1, 2019; Age 79; Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Lilley); Devoted father of Bud (Sharon Keefe) Bufala of Haddon Twp. and Sharon (Larry) Gregorio of Haddonfield. Loving Grandfather of Johnny, Kevin and Lily Gregorio.

John was a longtime Haddonfield resident, member of Tavistock County Club and 65 Club. He was a Class of '57 grad from Collingswood HS, was very involved with Alumni Reunions. He proudly served his country in the Military Police Force while stationed in Vietnam. John spent most of his career working in parts distribution for Xerox Corp in Cherry Hill. He was a member of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church and later joined the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield. John was an avid sports fan, devoted to HMHS wrestling. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially while on family vacations.

John's family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 11th, 11-11:45 AM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Service will follow at noon. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John can be made to either the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 204 Wayne Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now