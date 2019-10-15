Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
John Kelly
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick’s RC Church
86 Cooper Street
Woodbury, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick’s RC Church
86 Cooper Street
Woodbury, IL
John C. Kelly Sr. Obituary
John C. Kelly, Sr.

Deptford - John C. Kelly, Sr., on October 14, 2019, of Deptford; formerly of Runnemede and Glendora. Born in Scotland and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Age 95. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Devoted father of Linda Seder (Frank), John C. Kelly, Jr. (Andrea), and the late Douglas Kelly and daughter-in-law Denyse. Loving grandfather of Alexandra Seder (Kyle Jones), Cameron Kelly, John C. Kelly III, and the late Max Kelly and great grandfather of Knox Jones and Ezra Jones. John was a former parishioner of St. Gregory's RC Church in Magnolia and a current parishioner of Holy Angels Parish. There will be a viewing from 10am to 10:45am Friday morning at Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick's RC Church, 86 Cooper Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Funeral Mass 11:00am at the Church. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
