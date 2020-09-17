1/1
John C. McGuire
1925 - 2020
Glassboro - John C. "Jack" McGuire, on September 16, 2020, of Glassboro, formerly of Mt. Ephraim and Fairview. Age 95. Beloved husband of the late Roseanna (nee Staiano). Devoted father of Lynne Greer (Logan, III), Jack McGuire (Michele), Maryellen McGuire and the late Michael McGuire and Meg Hans. Loving grandfather of Rachel Greer, Logan Greer, IV, Carolyn Labenski (Jeff), Jack McGuire (Chrissy) and Geoffrey Chiodi (Jen) and great grandfather of Chase, Gavin, Molly, Bryn and Jack. Brother of the late Daniel McGuire. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Jack was an Army veteran of WWII. He was retired from RCA. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am St. Mary RC Church, Gloucester City. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jack's memory to Easterseals New Jersey, 25 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 600, East Brunswick, NJ 08816. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneral Home.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
