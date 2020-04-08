|
|
John C. Rader Jr.
Medford - JOHN CHARLES RADER, Jr. (known to all as "Jack") of Medford, NJ went peacefully home to the Lord on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020. He was 77 years of age and passed while surrounded by his loving and devoted wife and children. Jack has been a devout husband to his beloved wife, Joyce Rader, for the past 54 years. She was truly the love of his life. He is the loving father of John Charles (Jay) Rader III (Barbara Noone) and Jennifer Lange (Shawn). He is also the cherished Papa of five grandchildren, John Charles IV (Jake) and Lauren Rader, and Cooper, Paige, and Sabrina Lange. Jack is also survived by his brother, Philip Rader of W. Bloomfield Michigan, his sister, Lois Girbert of Grove City, Ohio, and many close cousins and dear friends. The family requests prayers at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to: St. John of God Community Services, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093 or at sjogcs.org. SJOGCS supports programs to improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities. More information and a full obituary can be found at (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020