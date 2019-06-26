Resources
Marietta, GA - John C. Romer, 95, of Marietta, GA passed away June 23, 2019. John was born in Camden, NJ to the late Jessie and Gertrude Romer. After graduating from Haddon Heights High, John joined the US Navy and honorably served on the USS Climax during WWII. He was a loving father and husband and a friend to all he met. John was preceded in death by his wife, Honey Romer. He leaves behind his son, Jess Romer (Stefanie) of Saustrup, Germany; daughter, Pat Nolan (Bob) of Marietta, GA; grandsons, Bobby and Scott (Rose); great-grandchildren, Matt and Dani; sisters, Virginia Righter and Gertrude VanArtsdalen; nieces and nephews; and treasured friends. He would want us to remember all those wonderful memories that he held close to his heart.

John and his beloved wife, Honey, will be laid to rest together at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
