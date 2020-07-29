1/
John C. Schroeder
John C. Schroeder

Clementon - Suddenly on July 26, 2020, John, age 76, beloved husband of the late Bonnie (nee Amorosa) Schroeder. Survived by son John Schroeder, daughter Dawn Tucker (Brian DiMattia), 5 grandchildren; Tara Tucker (Alex Dunleavy), Erin Tucker, William Tucker, Kyle Tucker and the late Brandon Schroeder, one great grandson A.J. Dunleavy, siblings Emilie Savarese, James, and many loving nieces and nephews. Jack was a US Navy Vietnam veteran. He worked as an electronics technician for PATCO in Lindenwold. Jack was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as a Ministering Elder. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday morning 9:30-11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 252 E. Evesham Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Graveside services will follow at 11:45 am at Erial Cemetery, 1725 New Brooklyn Rd. Erial, NJ 08081. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and words of comfort at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Erial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
