John C. Yersak
Cherry Hill - John C. Yersak age 92 of Cherry Hill passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born on September 26, 1927 in Philadelphia, he was a resident of Maple Shade for 66 years before moving to Cherry Hill. John proudly served his country in the US Navy during WW II and was employed at A-Jax Electric in Philadelphia before retiring. He was a member of the Maple Shade VFW and St. John's Episcopal Church.
Beloved husband of the late Elaine, dear father of the late Dennis, he is survived by his loving sons Thomas and his wife Selma and Gary and his wife Sheila, dear daughter-in-law Ellen, 9 cherished grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020