John Clarke


1963 - 2019
John Clarke Obituary
John Clarke

Lexington, KY - John Paul Clarke passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at the age of 56, in Lexington Kentucky. John was formerly of Moorestown and Haddon Township.

Husband of Suzanne Farmer Clarke , Father of Hannah and Jack. Son of Joseph W. Clarke, Jr. and the late Marie Rabena Clarke,. Brother of Joseph (Jeannie), James (Lisa) and Jason (Debbie) and sister Maria Kolimago (John). John is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

There will be a visitation Wed. Dec. 18th from 6- 8 pm at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. Dec. 19th at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ 08057.Interment will be private.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the ALS Association in John's name.

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
