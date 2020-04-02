|
John D. McCann
Medford - John D. McCann, 88, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Born in Gloucester, NJ, John resided in Medford for the last 55 years. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War. He retired from Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, NJ, after many years of service, including several with RCA. John was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church in Medford, and was active with their Holy Name Society. He was an avid runner and belonged to the Pinelands Striders. John loved walking, reading and being on the internet with his iPad.
Father of the late Lisa Mitchell (nee McCann). He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dottie McCann (nee Bleja); his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nancy McCann; several nieces and nephews including, Carol DiGilio and Norman McCloud; and close friends, Karen Alecxih and Kim O'Brien.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020