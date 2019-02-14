|
|
John D. "Jack" Merryfield, Sr.
Audubon - On February 12, 2019, Jack passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Camden, Jack had been a longtime resident of Collingswood before moving to Audubon. A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Jack was the owner and proprietor of Merryfield and Sons Contractors and the Window Factory before his retirement.
Jack is the beloved husband of 65 years to Joyce Anne (nee Lulevitch). He is the devoted father of Dianne J. (the late, Bill) Merryfield-Stith, Babe (Carl) Merryfield-Reiman, Jack (Sandi) Merryfield Jr., David Merryfield, Danny (Wendy) Merryfield and Buddy Flick. He is lovingly survived by his 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is the dear brother of Frank (the late, Bert) Merryfield, Betty (Don) Keener, the late, William (Maria) Merryfield and the late, Annabella (Barry) Lovell. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, February 16th from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where His Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at www.samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019