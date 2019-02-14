Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Merryfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. "Jack" Merryfield Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John D. "Jack" Merryfield Sr. Obituary
John D. "Jack" Merryfield, Sr.

Audubon - On February 12, 2019, Jack passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Camden, Jack had been a longtime resident of Collingswood before moving to Audubon. A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Jack was the owner and proprietor of Merryfield and Sons Contractors and the Window Factory before his retirement.

Jack is the beloved husband of 65 years to Joyce Anne (nee Lulevitch). He is the devoted father of Dianne J. (the late, Bill) Merryfield-Stith, Babe (Carl) Merryfield-Reiman, Jack (Sandi) Merryfield Jr., David Merryfield, Danny (Wendy) Merryfield and Buddy Flick. He is lovingly survived by his 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is the dear brother of Frank (the late, Bert) Merryfield, Betty (Don) Keener, the late, William (Maria) Merryfield and the late, Annabella (Barry) Lovell. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, February 16th from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where His Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at www.samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.