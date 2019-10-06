|
|
John D. Roberts
Cherry Hill - John D. Roberts, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away surrounded by his family on October 4, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born the son of the late Pierce and Mary Roberts (nee Pielichowska). Beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Thorne). Loving father of Ann Roberts, Kathleen Roberts Wilkens (Michael), and John Darrell Roberts. Caring grandfather of Mena. Dear brother of Philip Slomnick. John was a retired elementary school teacher with Parkway School in Mt. Laurel, NJ. He received a Bachelor's degree in Business from Temple University and a Master's degree in Education from Glassboro State College (Rowan University). He retired from the US Army Reserves as Lt. Colonel and volunteered with his wife in the US Army Family Readiness and Support Program. John was a member of the Retired Officers Association, the Military Officers Association of America and the National Sojourners Association. He volunteered as a docent with the Moorestown Historical Society and was a member of the Mozart Masonic Lodge. John enjoyed attending the Battle of the Bulge reenactment and the Merchantville Stamp Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday, October 7, from 6pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday from 11am to 12pm at Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made in John's honor to the .
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019