Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
1st United Methodist Church
446 E. Camden Ave.
Moorestown, NJ
Resources
John David Byrne

John David Byrne Obituary
John David Byrne

Mt. Laurel - John David Byrne of Mt. Laurel, NJ, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was 90. John is survived by his wife, Janet (nee Howell); daughter, Ellin Schooley (Larry); sons, Paul (Sandy) Braungart and Jeff (Lisa) Braungart; daughter-in-law, Sherrill Byrne (the late John David, Jr.); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters. John was an Elementary Administrator in the Cherry Hill School District for 30 plus years. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:30 AM at the 1st United Methodist Church, 446 E. Camden Ave., Moorestown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on July 25, 2019
