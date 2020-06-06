John David Graff Jr.
John David Graff, Jr.

Of Boca Raton, FL - Passed away suddenly on May 26, 2020. John was born on November 5, 1968 in Philadelphia, PA. He was 51 years young. He was full of life and love and was taken from this world too soon. John was loved dearly in his life. He was the beloved son of John David Graff, Sr. and the late Shirley (nee Kuriger) Graff. Loving husband of Shawna Leah Graff. Devoted father of his twins, John D. Graff III and Isabelle Kathryn Graff. Dearly loved brother of Cheryl Graff Sherlock and her husband, James and Justin D. Graff and his wife, Kristen. Dear uncle of James Tanner, Conner and Kyler Sherlock.He is also survived by his step children, Levi and Audrey Dodge and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Mass on Monday June 15 at 11am at St. Mary of the Lakes, Medford, NJ. Donations can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or the SPCA. To view John's full obituary, please visit

www.Bradleyfhmarlton.com






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
