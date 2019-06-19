Services
Palmyra - John David Jonassen of Palmyra passed away on June 16th, he was 79.

A lifelong resident of Palmyra, John was a car enthusiast, loved animals and sports and was a member of Antique Outboard Motor Club. He also served proudly in the U.S. Army Special Forces unit as well as the Army Reserve.

John is survived by his close friends, Judith Koehler, Dennis Yost and Teddy Kendig.

A viewing for John will be held on Friday, June 21 from 10:00am to 11:00am with a funeral service at 11:00am all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043

Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019
