John DiVetro
Hammonton - John DiVetro, on June 18, 2019, of Hammonton, NJ. Age 70. Beloved father of John Jr. and Lawrence. Loving son of Marion and the late Lawrence. Dear brother of Joanne Fass and her husband Thomas. Grandfather of Gianna and Gabriella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 6pm to 8pm Friday eve at the GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 8pm at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in John's name to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019