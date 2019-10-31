|
John E. Bartkevicius
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace… grant that where there is doubt, faith and where there is sadness, joy. John E. Bartkevicius was a penitent man who held his Church and spirituality dear. They say that time spent laughing is time spent with God. John enjoyed sharing his smiles with his friends and family. He was a good husband, brother and friend who cared deeply about people. His generosity had made him a fisher of men. The faithful shall be set free of earthly bonds and their spirit shall soar as a dove singing praises eternally. On Monday October 28th, 2019, after just 61 years, Heaven had lit a way and John's soul had risen like incense from Jefferson Hospital in Washington Twp.
John had spent his formative years at St. Mary's Church in Gloucester City. He had been a parishioner of St. Joachim Parish/ Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Bellmawr and found his little patch of heaven living with his brother in Runnemede, after moving from Bellmawr. John had worked in Camden County at the Highway Dept for many years and enjoyed spending time at home in Bible study or relaxing watching a movie. He was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan cheering on the Phillies and Flyers but just missed seeing Joe Girardi get hired.
How terrible it is to love something that death can touch? No matter how much faith we have, we lose people. But, you never forget them and sometimes, it's those memories that give us the strength to go on. John is the son of the late Justin & Joan (nee Thomashitis) Bartkevicius and is the brother of Joseph & his wife Diane, Justin and his wife Beverly, Mary Bartkevicius and the late Bruce. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his nieces; Rochelle, Holly and Abby Bartkevicius.
Bury my body but not my beliefs. Give my sins to the devil, my soul to god. If by chance you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do all i have asked, I will live forever. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to Cathedral Kitchen 1514 Federal St. St. Camden, NJ 08105 www.cathedralkitchen.org To share a heartfelt memory please visit www.etheringtonfh.com Etherington-Creran Funeral Home 700 Powell St. Gloucester City #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019