John E. Cave
Pennsauken - John E. Cave of Pennsauken, formerly of; Marlton, Haddon Twp., West Deptford and Norristown, PA passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the age of 86.
John was born in Camden. He graduated from Collingswood High School, class of '52 and Rutgers U.C. Camden, class of '77. He served honorably as a Sgt in the U.S. Marine Corps '54-57. His work history was dedicated to his family with honesty, efficiency and excellent work ethic having 17 years in management with Alan Wood Steel Co., 12 years with a gift importer managing their warehouses in Phila., 11 years as a N.E. Distribution Mgr. for Pioneer Auto Parts where he retired in 2000. Since then he worked at Lexus of Cherry Hill part time as a service valet. He loved playing baseball most of his life and managed Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball in Pennsauken.
He was a member of the South Jersey Hot Stovers where he served as Treasurer, the Collingswood Old Grads, the Cherry Hill American Legion, and was inducted into the South Jersey Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 and served on the board of the Traffic and Transportation Club of Philadelphia.
Mr. Cave is the son of the late John F. & his wife Florence (nee Lockowicz) Cave and the widower of his late wife Elizabeth "Betsy" (nee Wilcox) Cave. John is survived by his children; Cindy & her husband Michael Asplint, Kim & her husband Jay Doskis, Susan & her husband Larry Holtz and John & his wife Caroline Cave, Jr. Mr. Cave is the proud grandfather of; Lauren Cleri, Monica Atcheson, Timothy Jay Doskis, Alexander Asplint, Kirsten Cave, Brynne Cave and great grandfather of Finnegan Atcheson and Everleigh Atcheson. John is also survived and will be sadly missed by his brother Robert & his wife Ruth Cave, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Williams.
Relatives, friends, neighbors and Hot Stovers are invited to gather with the Cave family on Saturday morning between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn. Interment and the United States Marine Corps commemoration will take place graveside at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com
