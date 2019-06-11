Services
John E. "Jack" Curl Jr.

John "Jack" E. Curl, Jr.

Goldsboro, NC - John "Jack" E. Curl, Jr. of Goldsboro, NC, originally of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away on May 22, 2019. Jack is preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca M. and his father, John E. Curl, Sr. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Doris J. (nee Daniel), son John E., III (Teresa), son Robert A. (Alice), daughter Debra J.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many loving cousins and friends.

Arrangements are being cared for by Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., of Goldsboro, NC. A detailed obituary and service information are available at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019
