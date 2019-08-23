Services
John Valkusky
John Edward Valkusky


1954 - 2019
John Edward Valkusky Obituary
John Edward Valkusky

Runnemede - John Edward Valkusky, on August 21, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 65. Beloved soulmate and companion of Pat Asher (nee Sannasardo). Devoted father of John, Jr. (Michelle) and step-father of John, James, Joseph and Jeffrey Asher. Loving grandfather of Abigayle and Johnny. Dear brother of Thomas Valkusky, Donna Baselice (Lou) and the late William, Paul and Stanley, Jr. Also known as Big Pop to many other step grandchildren. John was a member of Runnemede VFW Post 3324 and the Jersey Devil Fishing Club. John was the former owner of Otto & John's Auto in Runnemede and Val's Auto in Deptford. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in John's memory to St. John of God Community Services, ATTN: Memorials, 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville Grove, NJ 08093. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 23, 2019
