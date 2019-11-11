|
|
John F. Bloh
Gloucester Twp. - Rev John F. Bloh, age 88. He graduated Roman Catholic H.S. 1949, La Salle University 1954 and received MA Catholic University 1966. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and the Bailey Family.
He entered the Army in 1954. After basic he was reassigned to the National Security Agency in D.C. as a Burmese Linguist and was later assigned as a Special Agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps. In 1957 he earned his pilot's license.
He was ordained in 1964 in Camden and taught one year at Holy Spirit H.S. in Absecon NJ. He was appointed Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese from 1965 to 1968. In 1968, he was appointed to head an Education Department of the NJ Catholic Conference in Trenton. He was appointed to serve on the Research for Better Schools, an educational "think tank" in Philadelphia where he served on the Board of Directors until 2016. The New Jersey Governor appointed him to be a representative to the Education Commission of the States, which was headquartered in Denver, where he served on the Executive Committee.
In 1968 he was recalled to Camden to serve as the Director of Campus Ministry and Director of St. Pius X Retreat House. Concurrently, he served as the Chaplin of the Camden County and Gloucester County Police Academies.
He served in many parishes over the years. His last assignment before retiring in 1999 was as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Swedesboro.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday 6:30 - 8:30 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville NJ 08012. Services Friday.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019