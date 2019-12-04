|
John F. Croge
Magnolia - age 54, passed away on December 2, 2019. Survived by his deeply cherished sons Michael J. (Michelle) and John J. Croge, their mothers Allison Green and Colleen Croge, his mother Maryann DiMatteo, granddaughter Lena, sister Tina (John), brother Anthony (Diane), nephew and nieces Joseph, Angela, Danielle, and Ashley. Predeceased by his father, John J. Croge and his close friend and business partner, Marc Butterman. John was the proud owner of All-State Sandblasting and Painting.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on Saturday, December 7th 11am-12pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Memorial service 12pm. In lieu of flowers, please see our website to donate to his son John's college fund. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019