Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for John Croge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Croge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Croge Obituary
John F. Croge

Magnolia - age 54, passed away on December 2, 2019. Survived by his deeply cherished sons Michael J. (Michelle) and John J. Croge, their mothers Allison Green and Colleen Croge, his mother Maryann DiMatteo, granddaughter Lena, sister Tina (John), brother Anthony (Diane), nephew and nieces Joseph, Angela, Danielle, and Ashley. Predeceased by his father, John J. Croge and his close friend and business partner, Marc Butterman. John was the proud owner of All-State Sandblasting and Painting.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on Saturday, December 7th 11am-12pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Memorial service 12pm. In lieu of flowers, please see our website to donate to his son John's college fund. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -