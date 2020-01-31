|
|
John F. Cunningham Sr.
Glassboro - John F. Cunningham, Sr., 84, of Glassboro, NJ, husband of deceased wife Joan A. Cunningham, passed away on January 30, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, John was a resident of Glassboro for the past 30 years, formerly of Camden. He was a member of Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish (Our Lady of Lourdes Church). He retired as an Operating Engineer for Philadelphia Electric.
Married for 66 years to his soulmate, John was a loving husband and father. Family was of utmost importance and, together, he and Joan fostered an environment of love and devotion.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan A. Cunningham; his daughter, Aurelia Nasuti; his grandson, John Cunningham III; his brother, Peter Cunningham Jr.; and his sisters, Phyllis Bartleson, Mary Ciavarella, Ellen Malloy, Patricia O'Donnell. John is survived by his children, John Cunningham and Sharon Collins; Joseph and Debbie Cunningham; Gary Nasuti; Mary Cunningham; Barbara and Edward Vogel; Joan and Chuck Madara; Kathryn and Doug Tranz; and Jacqueline and Scott Mathis; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; his sister, Nancy Crandall; and sisters-in-law, Norene Bradshaw and Patricia Bradshaw.
Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish (Our Lady of Lourdes Church), 500 Greentree Rd., Glassboro. There will be a viewing on Monday, February 3rd, from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Tuesday, February 4th from 9:00-10:00 AM in MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 43 N. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, NJ. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to House of Charity, 631 Market St., Camden, NJ 08102. Share condolences at
www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020