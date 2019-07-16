Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
1439 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
John F. Mohan Obituary
John F. Mohan

Cherry Hill - John F. Mohan, age 77, died July 11, 2019.

Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Sweeney). Loving father of Mary Kay Murphy (Dan) of Herndon, VA; Maureen Upchurch (Donald) of Cumming, GA. and John R. Mohan (Amanda) of Yardley, PA. Devoted grandfather of Tyson, Bridget, Danny, Tommy, Jack and Connor. Dear brother of William Mohan (June).

Viewing Wednesday evening 7 to 9 PM and Thursday morning 10 to 10:45 AM in St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Masonic Village, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington Twp., NJ 08016 or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1 Jones Road, Medford, NJ 08055. Please visit www.schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on July 16, 2019
