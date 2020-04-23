Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
John F. Murray


1949 - 2020
John F. Murray Obituary
John F. Murray

Bellmawr - John F. Murray, on April 21, 2020, of Bellmawr; formerly of Runnemede. Age 71. Devoted father of John F. Murray, Jr. Loving pop of Tyler and Colette. Beloved brother of 9 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam era and was a member of VFW Post # 3324 in Runnemede. Services will be private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
