John F. Muscella, Sr.
Mt. Laurel - John F. Muscella, Sr., of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. He was 82 years old. Beloved husband of the late Claire (nee Matulevich). Loving father of John F. Muscella Jr. (Nancy), Marianne McLaughlin (Edward), and Patricia A. Muscella Pszalgowski (Chris). Proud grandfather of Jacqueline Muscella, Jessica Muscella, Edward McLaughlin, Christina McLaughlin, Christopher Pszalgowski, and Jacob Pszalgowski. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, October 1, from 9:30-10:15 AM at Bradley Funeral Home, Evesham Rd. and Rt. 73, Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org
or to the American Cancer Society
at https://donate3.cancer.org
.