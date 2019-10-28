Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr
Atco, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rigby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Rigby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Rigby Obituary
John F. Rigby

Atco, NJ - John J. Rigby, age 93, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband of Brigid Rigby (nee Morley). Loving father of Joseph (Carolyn) Rigby. Proud grandfather of Emily, Zachary, and Monica. He is predeceased by his siblings Joseph, Harry, Aloysious, Marie, and Paul. John is survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

John was a 47-year resident of Atco, NJ. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. John worked for the Berlin Post Office as a mail carrier for over 20 years. He went on to work as a maintenance person with the Berlin Public Schools. Mr. Rigby was an active member of the Berlin Post 6253, and he was a 50-year member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. In his free time, John enjoyed working with his brother, as well as fishing and playing cards.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Thursday October 31, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday October 31 at 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the . Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now