John F. Rigby
Atco, NJ - John J. Rigby, age 93, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband of Brigid Rigby (nee Morley). Loving father of Joseph (Carolyn) Rigby. Proud grandfather of Emily, Zachary, and Monica. He is predeceased by his siblings Joseph, Harry, Aloysious, Marie, and Paul. John is survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
John was a 47-year resident of Atco, NJ. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. John worked for the Berlin Post Office as a mail carrier for over 20 years. He went on to work as a maintenance person with the Berlin Public Schools. Mr. Rigby was an active member of the Berlin Post 6253, and he was a 50-year member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. In his free time, John enjoyed working with his brother, as well as fishing and playing cards.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Thursday October 31, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday October 31 at 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the . Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019