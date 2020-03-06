Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
John Sciarretto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sciarretto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Sciarretto Sr.


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Sciarretto Sr. Obituary
John F. Sciarretto, Sr.

Mt. Ephraim - John F. Sciarretto, Sr., on March 6, 2020, of Mt. Ephraim, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 75. Beloved father of John, Jr. (Susan), Philip (Jolene) and Amy. Loving grandfather of Courtney, Paige, Aaron and Anthony and great grandfather of Noah, Lucas, Emma, Jordan and Jack. Also survived by Geraldine Sciarretto and granddogs Higgins and Titus. Mr. Sciarretto worked at the Navy Yard. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Mr. Sciarretto was very active in Mt. Ephraim Little League and Street Hockey and was also a volunteer prison minister. There will be a visitation 10am to 12 noon Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Sciarretto's memory to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 Country Club Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -