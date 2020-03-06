|
|
John F. Sciarretto, Sr.
Mt. Ephraim - John F. Sciarretto, Sr., on March 6, 2020, of Mt. Ephraim, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 75. Beloved father of John, Jr. (Susan), Philip (Jolene) and Amy. Loving grandfather of Courtney, Paige, Aaron and Anthony and great grandfather of Noah, Lucas, Emma, Jordan and Jack. Also survived by Geraldine Sciarretto and granddogs Higgins and Titus. Mr. Sciarretto worked at the Navy Yard. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Mr. Sciarretto was very active in Mt. Ephraim Little League and Street Hockey and was also a volunteer prison minister. There will be a visitation 10am to 12 noon Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Sciarretto's memory to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 Country Club Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020