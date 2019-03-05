|
|
John F. Strazzullo, Esq.
Pennsauken - age 83 years, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at his home. Born in Camden to late John and Lena (nee Randazzo), John grew up in the Fairview section of Camden. Beloved husband of Carole A. (nee Miller). Devoted father of Dr. John F. Strazzullo III (Maureen), Laura Bezich, Susan DiPrinzio (Eliseo) and Carole Miller (Scott). Loving grandfather of Lee (Samantha), John and Drew DiPrinzio, Scott Miller, Claire Bezich, Giovanni, Phoebe and Elena Strazzullo. Dear brother of the late Alfonso (Mary) and William (Joy) Strazzullo and brother in law of the late William Miller. Also survived by sister in law Joanne Miller as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
John graduated from Camden Catholic High School class of 1953 and furthered his education at LaSalle University. He attended law school at Rutgers University and went on to practice law for the next 50 years until his retirement in 2005. During that time, he served in Pennsauken as a Municipal Court Judge, on the Township Committee and was active in many Township political groups. John was a member of the Merchantville Country Club, where he was an avid golfer, and enjoyed family trips to the Jersey Shore.
Relatives and friends are invited the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6-8 PM and Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019