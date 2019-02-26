Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Cedar Brook - John Francis Anderson, Sr. age 82yrs of Cedar Brook, NJ passed away on February 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his children, Kathleen McNally (Michael) of Berlin, NJ, John Anderson, Jr. (Debbie) of Tabernacle, NJ and Michelle Anderson of Phila, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan Melissa Hart (Kyle), Kerri Britton (Justin), Joel Romberger (Rebecca), Jake Marchesani, Samantha Anderson, his great grandchildren, Ella Margaret Britton, Michael Albert Britton and Dylan Kate Hart. Also surviving Mr. Anderson are his sisters, Jeanne Clark, Dorothy Ferriola and Betty Brosius (Don) and his loving companion, Bobbi Jo Briody. A viewing will be held on February 28, 2019, Thursday morning, 9:00 to 11:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00pm at the St. Lawrence Church/Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ. Cremation will be private following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., # 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019
