Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
John Francis Boyle Obituary
John Francis Boyle

Moorestown - John Francis 'Jack' Boyle a life-time resident of Moorestown passed away on March 28th at the age of 92. Loving son of the late Michael and Mary Jane (née Paddam) Boyle. Dear brother of Anna May Wright and the late William and Joseph Boyle. Jack is also survived by his nephew Bill Wright and other nieces, nephews and friends. John was born in the Lenola section of Moorestown and was a life-long member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He proudly served in the Navy during WWII and was co-owner of J&J General Contractors located in Lenola. John was a quite, hardworking man. He possessed strong values and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Friends are invited to to celebrate John's life Monday 7-9pm and Tuesday 9-10am at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St. Funeral Mass will follow on Tuesday 10:30am Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in John's name may be sent to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 31, 2019
