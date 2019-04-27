|
John G. Ormston
Pine Hill - John G. Ormston, "Johnny," on April 25, 2019, of Pine Hill; formerly of Bellmawr. Age 78. Beloved Husband of Louise (nee McNeff). Loving Daddy of Louise Chapman (the late Tom) and Michele Shute (Michael). Cherished Pop-Pop of Ryan Shute, Tyler Shute, Sean Shute and Stephen Chapman (Kim). Great Grandfather of Jacob Chapman. Dear Brother of Charles Ormston Jr., Edna Trout, Carol Ormston, Dorothy Engstrom and the late Mary Ormston and Jimmy Ormston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his faithful companions "Sugar Booger" (Bo), and "Marla" (Big Mama). Johnny was an avid Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State fan. There will be a viewing from 9:30am to 11:30am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11:30 at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Johnny's memory to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 27, 2019