John G. Palmieri
Marlton - On April 29, 2019, of Marlton, NJ. Age 57 years.
Beloved husband of Jackie and devoted father of Michael. Son of the late John C. and Anna May Palmieri. Dear brother of Dennis (Ellie), Anna May (the late Rick), Mary, Joany (Barry), Reene (Tom), Donna (Jim) and Mark. Brother-in-law of Deborah (Chris), Gordon (Diane), Patricia (Howard), Penny (Charlie), Leslie (Jack), Scott (Marcie) and Jeff (the late Dianne).
John was a 1980 graduate of Audubon High School. He earned a B.A. from Rutgers University and a B.A. from Rowan University. His proudest moments were watching his son participate in sports and graduating from the University of Maryland and Cooper Medical School. John was an avid Philadelphia sports fan highlighted by his participation in the Phillies Phantasy camp in Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday 11 AM to 1 PM at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Interment private.
