Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
John Quinn
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
Westmont - John passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Carol L. (nee Magas) of Westmont, NJ. Loving father of Jenn Quinn of Westmont, NJ. Dear brother of Bette "Toots" Zebrowski (Jerry) of Atlantic City, NJ, Leigh Quinn of Voorhees, NJ and Lisa Q. Dickinson (Timothy) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Cherished uncle of Lynn Kobik (Henry), Janice Starr (Reuben), Tracey Noone and Quinn Dickinson. He is also survived by many nieces & nephews. John was a family man and loved spending time together with his wife and daughter. He especially enjoyed barbecuing, traveling to Disney, and vacationing in Illinois to visit Carol's family. A life-long Phillies fan, he often traveled to Florida for Spring Training. Nothing beat having lunch or a drink at the bar with his friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday, January 31st from 6 to 8 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Avenue, Haddon Township, NJ, followed by his memorial service at 8 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's memory may be made to NJ Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
