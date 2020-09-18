John "Mick" Garity
Bellmawr, NJ - John "Mick" Garity of Bellmawr, NJ, died September 17, 2020. Age 68. Beloved husband of Janette (nee Ring). Loving father of Jennifer Evans (Jeffrey); Rebecca Watkins (Eric) and the late Mike Garity. Devoted grandfather of Jillian, Jason, Julia and Alli. Dear brother of Colleen and Maureen. Funeral services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Attn: Terry Diamond, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Please visit schetterfh.com
