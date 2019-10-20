Resources
More Obituaries for John Borland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gerald Borland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gerald Borland Obituary
John Gerald Borland

Osprey, FL - August 17, 1936 - October 17, 2019

John Gerald Borland passed away peacefully in his home in Osprey, Florida, October 17, 2019

A loving husband, father and grandfather, John spent his adventuresome youth in Minnesota working at his father's grocery store. He attended Blue Earth Senior High and later Mankato State University. John was drafted in 1960 and served two years in the US Army station in Paris, France. He developed a love of fine food and jazz while abroad and was awarded the Medal of Good Conduct for his service.

Once back in the states, he went to work for A.C. Nielsen company and was transferred to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he met and married the love of his life Eileen Byrne. The couple later settled in Columbia, Maryland and then moved to Mt. Laurel, NJ where they spent over forty years. John was an active volunteer and member of Sacred Heart Church of Camden, NJ.

John's passion was genealogy and he assisted many friends with finding their history. He was also an active member of the Mayflower Society and Sons of the American Revolution. John was known by family and friends for his incredible kindness and gentle heart.

John was proceeded in death by his wife; Eileen Patricia Byrne Borland. His parents, Arthur M. Borland and Maude E. Jorgenson. And his nine siblings; Mavis (Morrell) Hagmann, Richard (Anita) Borland, Marguerite (Richard) Hiemenz, Kathryn (Paul) Weikum, William (Betty) Borland, Patricia (Robert) Martin, Arthur Jr (Mary Lou) Borland, Lorna (Robert) Worden, Barbara (Roy) Herzog.

He was survived by his devoted daughters; Cynthia (Paul Connolly) and Alisa (Matthew Sage) Borland. As well as his grandchildren Graham Sage, Juliet Sage and Lorna Borland.

A mass of remembrance well be held at an upcoming date at Sacred Heart parish.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.