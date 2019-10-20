|
John Gerald Borland
Osprey, FL - August 17, 1936 - October 17, 2019
John Gerald Borland passed away peacefully in his home in Osprey, Florida, October 17, 2019
A loving husband, father and grandfather, John spent his adventuresome youth in Minnesota working at his father's grocery store. He attended Blue Earth Senior High and later Mankato State University. John was drafted in 1960 and served two years in the US Army station in Paris, France. He developed a love of fine food and jazz while abroad and was awarded the Medal of Good Conduct for his service.
Once back in the states, he went to work for A.C. Nielsen company and was transferred to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he met and married the love of his life Eileen Byrne. The couple later settled in Columbia, Maryland and then moved to Mt. Laurel, NJ where they spent over forty years. John was an active volunteer and member of Sacred Heart Church of Camden, NJ.
John's passion was genealogy and he assisted many friends with finding their history. He was also an active member of the Mayflower Society and Sons of the American Revolution. John was known by family and friends for his incredible kindness and gentle heart.
John was proceeded in death by his wife; Eileen Patricia Byrne Borland. His parents, Arthur M. Borland and Maude E. Jorgenson. And his nine siblings; Mavis (Morrell) Hagmann, Richard (Anita) Borland, Marguerite (Richard) Hiemenz, Kathryn (Paul) Weikum, William (Betty) Borland, Patricia (Robert) Martin, Arthur Jr (Mary Lou) Borland, Lorna (Robert) Worden, Barbara (Roy) Herzog.
He was survived by his devoted daughters; Cynthia (Paul Connolly) and Alisa (Matthew Sage) Borland. As well as his grandchildren Graham Sage, Juliet Sage and Lorna Borland.
A mass of remembrance well be held at an upcoming date at Sacred Heart parish.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019