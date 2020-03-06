Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
John Dutton
John Dutton
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
John H. Dutton Iii


1948 - 2020
John H. Dutton Iii Obituary
John H. Dutton, III

Medford - Suddenly on March 6, 2020, of Medford, NJ. Age 71 years. Beloved husband of Janet P. Dutton (nee Stoerrle). Dear father of Julie (John) Denworth. Loving grandfather of Shane, Claire and Quinn. Loving son of the late John H. and Ann E. Dutton, Jr. Devoted brother of Donna Dutton and Gary (Rose) Dutton. He is also lovingly surivived by nieces and nephews.

John was a 1967 graduate of Collingswood High School, excelling in football, wrestling and baseball and was later inducted into the Collingswood High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed golf and long distance cycling. John was employed with Frito-Lay, Burlington, NJ for 30 years and more recently was an employee at Citizens Bank Park for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday evening 6 to 8 PM and Thursday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Celebration Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the at www.kidney.org.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
