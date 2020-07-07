John H. Hyer III
The late, great Kobe Bryant said; "It's the one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people remember you - or don't. So don't take it lightly. Sports do not build character, they reveal it. John H. Hyer, III was "all sports" and loved basketball. He had been an assistant coach with the Haddon Twp. Girls Basketball Team for over 23 years. On Wednesday July 1, 2020 the final buzzer sounded and John passed away at Virtua Hospital, Voorhees at the age of 60.
John was born in Camden, spent his formative years in Oaklyn and had been a longtime Voorhees resident. He worked in maintenance at Cherry HIll East High School and is survived by; his wife Joan, his parents John H. & Barbara (nee taylor) Hyer, Jr. and his brother Christopher. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by many players, coaches and friends.
The Hyer family shared their heartfelt stories privately at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
