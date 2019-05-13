Services
John H. Osler M.D. Iii Obituary
John H. Osler III, M.D.

North Beach - John H. Osler III, M.D. passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2019. He was 87 years old. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Veith). Loving father of Bridget Gottlob (Richard), John H. Osler IV, Jeffrey Osler, and Beth Osler. Loving Pop Pop of Jessica and Shelby Gottlob. Jack served his country as a Captain in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Jack was a Doctor of Internal Medicine for the West Jersey Hospital in Voorhees, where he was Chairman of the Department of Medicine. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday May 16th from 9:30-11:00 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to Holy Redeemer Hospice and Home Care, Att: Christina Delaney, 6550 Delilah Rd., Suite 501, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234.
Published in Courier-Post on May 13, 2019
